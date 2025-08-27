“When disaster strikes, we need to leap into action”: interview with Dorine Carton, Head of the Rescue & Recover Fund

What makes the RFF unique?

Donations collected by the RRF are matched by its founding members, which increases the impact of donors’ generosity. A donation of €10 can be doubled or even tripled on Giving Tuesday.

Three target populations can donate: the Group’s employees throughout the world, the Group's retirees who are members of the Amical Des Retraités (ADR) and the clients of Commercial & Personal Banking in France.

Since its creation, the RRF has launched 49 campaigns– either as an emergency, in the case of a disaster, or to promote development, when it is a long-term cause – in favour of 35 countries, for a total amount of more than €18 million allocated to our partners. During urgent crises such as the conflict in Ukraine, entities may raise funds to be directed to the FUD and its partners.

In the event of a disaster, our partner NGOs must respond quickly to assist those affected. When a crisis occurs and we are authorised to activate the RRF, we take immediate action. We know that behind every emergency, there are people who have been affected, injured and families to support. This gives our work meaning.