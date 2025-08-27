“When disaster strikes, we need to leap into action”: interview with Dorine Carton, Head of the Rescue & Recover Fund

What makes the RFF unique?
Donations collected by the RRF are matched by its founding members, which increases the impact of donors’ generosity. A donation of €10 can be doubled or even tripled on Giving Tuesday.
Three target populations can donate: the Group’s employees throughout the world, the Group's retirees who are members of the Amical Des Retraités (ADR) and the clients of Commercial & Personal Banking in France.
Since its creation, the RRF has launched 49 campaigns– either as an emergency, in the case of a disaster, or to promote development, when it is a long-term cause – in favour of 35 countries, for a total amount of more than €18 million allocated to our partners. During urgent crises such as the conflict in Ukraine, entities may raise funds to be directed to the FUD and its partners.
In the event of a disaster, our partner NGOs must respond quickly to assist those affected. When a crisis occurs and we are authorised to activate the RRF, we take immediate action. We know that behind every emergency, there are people who have been affected, injured and families to support. This gives our work meaning.
allocated to our partners in 2024 of which €1.2 million from donations thanks to 13,000 donors, including more than 4,000 new ones.
"When a crisis occurs and we’re cleared to activate the BNP Paribas Rescue & Recover Fund, we immediately take full action."
How can the Fund be activated?
Several criteria come into play. First of all, an emergency campaign can only be launched if at least one of our partners (French Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and CARE) is present on the ground. Then, a whole host of other parameters are factored in such as the Group’s local presence or needs in the field for example.
As soon as a disaster occurs, the RRF Board of Directors examines the situation. Based on the information received, they decide whether or not to launch an emergency campaign to help those affected. Once the decision is made, if it’s a thumbs-up, we have to get into gear fast and the campaign is launched as soon as possible, usually within 48 hours. A multi-channel communication system is set up: in-house articles, screen loops in branches, notifications on the client site, emails to donors and so on. The goal is to reach our three target populations at the right time, with the right message!
Can you give us some recent examples of activation?
In 2024, the RRF kicked in twice. Firstly, in favour of the populations affected by the disaster following violent floods that hit the south-east of Spain in late October. This campaign raised nearly €600,000 and more than €800,000, thanks to the Group's matching funds, went towards the field actions of the Spanish Red Cross. The RRF was also activated in mid-December to support the victims affected by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. This campaign itself raised nearly €400,000 and just under €600,000 were allocated to our three partners present on the ground.
In February 2023, the campaign launched after the earthquake that struck Turkey and parts of Syria also generated a massive response. More than €600,000 were collected and over €1.2 million allocated to our partners. And of course, the campaign launched in 2022 in favour of Ukraine saw exceptional mobilisation given the context and the number of our colleagues in that country: more than €5 million were allocated to our partners.
Does the RRF evolve with crises?
Yes, of course. Crises are more frequent, but we must be ready to act and support our partners at all times, regardless of the number of crises that occur in a year. We have therefore had to organize ourselves to be able to respond to multiple emergencies throughout the year, particularly in terms of matching contribution.
We are thinking about bringing in one or more new partners to supplement the humanitarian actions of our current partners on the ground, in line with what was previously proposed by the IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) and which ended in 2024 following the closure of their emergency animal rescue programme in Europe. We’re working on longer-term development projects with our partners and a development campaign is launched at the end of each year.
A final word?
The RRF is a quick and practical way of showing solidarity with those in need. Thanks to this fund, anyone can take action in an emergency or support vital projects for disadvantaged communities around the world.
There is no such thing as a small donation: in 2024, the sums ranged from €1 to €10,000, with an average well above what we expected. Every action counts. And thanks to the matching contribution, it carries twice as much weight. This represents a powerful lever of solidarity. So let me thank those who are already involved and bid a warm welcome to future donors.
-
The fund was created in 2012 following requests from employees who, after the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and the tsunami in Japan in 2011, were looking for a way to help the victims of disasters. Five of the Group’s entities then decided to join forces to set up this unique programme and enable as many people as possible to get on board: BNP Paribas SA and its network comprising Commercial & Personal Banking in France, BNP Paribas Cardif, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, BNP Paribas Fortis and BNP Paribas Switzerland. The Fund’s Board of Directors is made up of a chairman and a representative of each of the founding members.
Feedback from our partners
“We are extremely grateful for the support of the BNP Paribas Rescue & Recover Fund. This strategic mechanism allows us to act quickly on the ground and reach more people at the most critical times. Thanks to our decentralised structure and the mobilisation of our local teams, we are able to respond within hours — and it is precisely this type of agile financing that makes this possible. This partnership is a perfect illustration of the strategic dimension that our collaboration is now taking on.”
Emanuela Croce,
Co-CEO, CARE France
“A big thank you for your continued support. Climatic phenomena will continue to multiply, generating dramatic local situations, provoking new migratory flows and new conflicts, and the Red Cross has a duty to fulfil its humanitarian mission whenever it has the means to do so. It can’t do it alone, and it’s thanks to your help that we can prepare ourselves to be in a position to act, directly or alongside or else through an affiliated national company within the movement.”
Nathalie Smirnov,
Managing Director of the French Red Cross
Beyond campaigns, the Fund also focuses on supporting development year-round. Consider making a donation today.