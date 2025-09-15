“Living Tomorrow”: a look back at an unprecedented event, to think about housing differently

A moment for reflection

How can we inhabit the planet without exhausting it? How can urban planning foster greater social cohesion? What will the metropolises of tomorrow and those dubbed “15-minute cities” look like? Is a biopolitics of space possible?

For 24 hours, experts, including architects Alia Bengana and Eric Daniel-Lacombe and professor Carlos Moreno, emphasized the necessity of building with fewer resources, valuing existing structures, integrating nature into the heart of the city, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and placing residents at the centre of decision-making.