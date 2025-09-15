“Living Tomorrow”: a look back at an unprecedented event, to think about housing differently

Immersed for two days, in the exceptional setting of the Villa Medici and its gardens, architects, artists, researchers, entrepreneurs and business leaders exchanged their experiences and thoughts on the same issue of how to live differently? And above all, how can we reinvent ourselves to build better?
A moment for reflection
How can we inhabit the planet without exhausting it? How can urban planning foster greater social cohesion? What will the metropolises of tomorrow and those dubbed “15-minute cities” look like? Is a biopolitics of space possible?
For 24 hours, experts, including architects Alia Bengana and Eric Daniel-Lacombe and professor Carlos Moreno, emphasized the necessity of building with fewer resources, valuing existing structures, integrating nature into the heart of the city, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and placing residents at the centre of decision-making.
A MOMENT DURING WHICH VOICES WERE RAISED TO AFFIRM THAT RETHINKING HOUSING ALSO MEANS REINVENTING HOW WE LIVE TOGETHER.
La Nuit des Cabanes: living tomorrow, starting today
“Living Tomorrow” was woven into the iconic Nuit des Cabanes at the Villa Medici. During this festive kick-off to the Roman summer, more than 3,000 people were able to wander through the gardens and discover artistic performances, innovative installations, readings, concerts and temporary cabins. These laboratories of experimentation and architectural practice embody the spirit of “Living Tomorrow”: make the space a place of connection, creation and meaning. A symbolic way of expressing the fact that architecture is not only about structures, but also about stories, emotions and communities.
A partnership underpinned by the Group's strong relationship with the Villa Medici
By initiating this event with the Villa Medici, BNP Paribas is building on a natural alliance: that of a European bank committed to the ecological and solidarity transition, and of a French cultural institution in Italy focused on creation, experimentation and transmission.
This partnership extends the commitments that have linked BNP Paribas Wealth Management with the Festival des Cabanes and the BNP Paribas Foundation via the Résidence Pro since 2022.
“Living Tomorrow” is an invitation to continue the conversation, to bring concrete projects to life, and to nurture a vision of the city that is more sensitive, more sustainable, and deeply human
At BNP Paribas, we are convinced that the ecological transition also involves a transformation of our housing. And together with our partners and clients, we will continue to support change-makers, encourage innovative practices, and help shape cities in which everyone can live tomorrow.
