Engaged! Where does BNP Paribas stand in financing low-carbon energy and the transition?

As of 30 September 2025, low-carbon energies accounted for 82% of BNP Paribas’ credit exposure to energy production.

The target for 2030? Raising that share to 90%. The Group is on track to achieve this target.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Group allocated 252 billion euros to support its clients in their transition. As a result, the Bank exceeded its 2026 target as early of 2025, surpassing the 215 billion euros goal initially set.

This acceleration is reflected in its support for numerous renewable energy projects, such as the 2025 issuance of European energy company Eurogrid’s first European green bond, worth 1.1 billion euros. It is aimed at integrating renewable energy into the power grid. It also extends to nuclear energy, with 5.5 billion pounds sterling in financing provided for the construction of a new 3.2-GW nuclear power plant in England (Sizewell C).

The Bank maintains its position as a global leader in sustainable bonds and loans for the third consecutive year, according to Dealogic.