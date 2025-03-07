BNP Paribas, a global player in financing the energy transition

BNP Paribas, partner of major renewable energy projects around the world

BNP Paribas has developed the Low Carbon Transition Group (LCTG), a global centre of expertise bringing together an ecosystem of around 250 bankers who support international clients, corporates and institutions in accelerating their transition to a low-carbon economy, by offering them advice and cutting-edge financial solutions.

As Séverine Mateo, Head of the LCTG, explains, "Supporting our customers in the best possible way and meeting all their needs requires adopting a global approach and mobilizing all the Group's resources. The expertise relays offered by BNP Paribas' various business lines are essential in these transition dynamics. »

BNP Paribas, which was ranked No. 1 worldwide for sustainable bonds and loans for the 2nd consecutive year by Dealogic, with $69.2 billion in 2024, is a driving force in the financing of renewable energy infrastructure, particularly in offshore and onshore wind, solar, low-carbon hydrogen and energy storage infrastructure. By 2030, the Group has committed to reaching €40 billion in commitments in these sectors, demonstrating its massive support for energy transition projects.



