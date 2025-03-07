BNP Paribas, a global player in financing the energy transition

In Europe
Among the emblematic projects supported by BNP Paribas in Europe is the Moray West offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Scotland. This pioneering project, developed by Ocean Winds, represents an installed capacity of 882 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 1.3 million homes.
BNP Paribas played a key role as Mandated Lead Arranger and Hedging Bank
in an innovative £2 billion financing, including Corporate Power Purchase
Agreements (CPPAs). These agreements make it possible to sell part of the
electricity produced directly to companies, thus diversifying the sources of
revenue beyond the tariffs guaranteed by the State.
In France, BNP Paribas supported the development of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, the country's first, with a capacity of 480 MW. This project, led by a consortium including EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments, includes 80 turbines and represents a total investment of €2 billion. The park provides electricity to around 700,000 people, contributing significantly to the French energy transition.
In the Americas
In the United States, BNP Paribas plays a key role in financing SunZia, a major project combining a 3.5 GW wind farm in New Mexico and a 550-mile high-voltage transmission line connecting Arizona. The Bank is involved in several capacities, including as Co-Syndication Agent, Co-Green Loan Structuring Bank, Initial Coordinating Lead Arranger / Underwriter and Hedge Provider, alongside other financial institutions. With $11 billion in funding secured in 2023, SunZia is expected to be operational in 2026, providing clean electricity to 3 million people and marking a major step forward in the U.S. energy transition.
"We hope that this successful financing of the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history will serve as an example for other ambitious renewable infrastructure initiatives that are needed to accelerate our transition to a carbon-free future. We are very grateful to all of our financial partners who are supporting SunZia with this record-breaking project financing," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy.
In Asia-Pacific
Vena
Energy is one of the largest renewable energy developers in Asia-Pacific, with
a current portfolio of 3.2 GW spread across several solar, wind and energy
storage projects across the region. Supported by Global Infrastructure Partners
(GIP), this multi-site program aims to strengthen the energy independence of
key countries such as Australia, India, Taiwan and other Asian markets. BNP
Paribas is supporting this project as Mandated Lead Arranger and Joint
Sustainability Co-ordinator, facilitating access to finance and structuring
sustainable investments.
When Vena Energy secured a $600 million sustainability-linked revolving creditfacility (RCF) in February 2024, for which BNP Paribas acted as sustainability coordinator, Nitin Apte, CEO of Vena Energy, said in the journal Asian Power : "As we move forward, we remain firmly committed to our sustainability goals, using this step as a stepping stone to even greater achievements in the energy transition. Together, we will continue to lead by example and shape a better, more sustainable and more independent energy market for current and future generations."
A Group that is committed to accelerating the movement towards a sustainable economy
The acceleration of the development of renewable energies – among other sectors that contribute to the reduction of CO₂ emissions – is supported by our expertise and our ability to work together, both across our Group and with economic and societal stakeholders, for a just transition, as expressed in our purpose: "We serve our customers and the world we live in".