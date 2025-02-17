"Commitment is an integral part of banking profession: the opportunities opened up by the transition are countless"

What’s your take of BNP Paribas' Company Engagement in 2024?

Last year was marked by very significant progress. In its role as a promoter and accelerator of social and environmental transitions within the Group, the Company Engagement has continued to provide support for business lines and functions, and our collective achievements have now earned us a widely recognised leadership role as a responsible and committed bank.

In the energy transition, for instance, we have continued to move away from fossil fuels, in line with the Group’s commitment to achieve 90% of low-carbon energies in its energy production credit exposure by 2030. Thus, by the end of September 2024, this figure already reached to 76%, representing very concretely 36.8 billion euros in low-carbon credits, including more than 34 billion for renewable energies. Behind these figures, lie some remarkable deals made by the 250 bankers of the Low Carbon Transition Group. I could mention the financing agreement signed for Solarpack to build the largest photovoltaic solar farm in Peru, which will supply renewable energy to nearly 440,000 homes from the 2nd quarter of 2025, or our participation in the financing package for Ocean Winds’ Moray West offshore wind farm project. These operations contribute in making BNP Paribas a key player in financing the energy transition. And we’re not the only ones to say so, as evidenced by awards, extra-financial ratings and rankings such as Bloomberg’s, which places us as the leading provider of bonds and loans to finance green projects in 2024, with a total amount of $32.56 billion!

Regarding biodiversity, the Group has shown its determination by exceeding – by far and two years in advance! – the target we set in the GTS 2025 plan of €4 billion of financial products and services (loans, bonds, etc.) to help protect terrestrial and marine biodiversity: by the end of 2023, we had reached a cumulative total of €4.3 billion, and the figures for 2024 will confirm this trend.

Finally, we continued to support financial inclusion, for which Euromoney rewarded us as best bank. Last year we celebrated our 35 years of continuous support to microfinance institutions and signed partnerships in new countries such as South Africa and Kosovo.