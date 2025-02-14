“Perspectives” presents expert views on energy efficiency

“Financial institutions can help increase energy efficiency initiatives by steering investments towards groundbreaking initiatives.”
Nathalie Jaubert, Deputy Head of CSR, BNP Paribas Group
This issue features the following contributions:
- Tackling the energy efficiency challenge by Thibaud Clisson, Climate Lead, BNP Paribas Asset Management;
- Shedding light on the energy efficiency of green hydrogen by Alexandre Henneguelle, Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Expert, BNP Paribas;
- Transforming electric vehicles into energy assets by Oana Duma, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory;
- Leveraging high-tech to support energy-efficient housing by Vincent Boclé, CRO, namR;
- Boosting the energy efficiency of SMEs by Robin Henri, Programme Manager - Investments, Solar Impulse and Yann Lagalaye, Head of Venture & Impact – Private Assets, BNP Paribas Asset Management.
Who's behind “Perspectives”?
“Perspectives” is a quarterly publication dedicated to ESG themes and designed by the coordination team of the Network of Experts in Sustainability Transitions (NEST). This internal, cross-functional network brings together sustainable finance experts from all BNP Paribas business lines and functions, who pool their expertise to support the transition of the Group's clients.