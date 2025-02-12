How is BNP Paribas working toward limiting methane greenhouse gases?

A powerful greenhouse gas, whose emissions continue to rise

Methane emissions have risen 2.6-fold since the preindustrial era and are now the second most-emitted anthropogenic greenhouse gas (i.e., emitted by human activities), after carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and now account for 0.5°C of global warming. Chemically speaking, methane (CH 4 ) is a hydrocarbon composed of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms. Methane is emitted from both natural and anthropogenic sources. It has a high global warming potential (GWP). According to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, its 100-year GWP is about 30 times that of CO 2 . Its lifespan, however, is about 10 years, much shorter than that of CO 2 , which can remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. Reducing methane emissions therefore remains an effective lever for slowing climate change.

Methane comes from several sources:

Thermogenic methane is produced over long period of times by organic matter preserved from bacterial decomposition by a combination of pressure and temperature in landfills . Methane pockets are found in coal mines and oil spills. The energy sector thus makes a significant contribution to methane leakage, which also occurs during the extraction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

. Methane pockets are found in coal mines and oil spills. The thus makes a significant contribution to methane leakage, which also occurs during the extraction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Microbial methane is produced from the decomposition of organic matter under oxygen-free conditions . This occurs in certain natural environments, such as wetlands, in agriculture such as rice farming and ruminant farming, or from the decomposition of organic waste in open-air landfills .

. This occurs in certain natural environments, such as wetlands, in agriculture such as rice farming and ruminant farming, or from the decomposition of organic waste in . Pyrogenic methane is produced by the incomplete combustion of biomass (farm stubble, forest fires, etc).

