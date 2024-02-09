How does Data support the Group CSR commitments? Two experts to answer!

Imène – We are convinced of the importance of developing "Open source" tools and methodologies to align financial portfolios with our climate objectives. Within the team, for example, we have worked with other members of the French Banking Federation to develop a methodology for measuring the climate performance of French residential property portfolios, as well as with the French energy transition agency, ADEME to improve the use of energy performance certificates. This Open Source work is important because it fits in with our social commitments to help other peers use the same methodologies and benefit from our work and advances, in order to maximise the impact on the real economy.

Regarding CSRD, the Group has set up a taskforce for its own reporting, which combines the skills of Group CSR, the Finance & Strategy function, GDO (Group Data Office), some entities and other Group functions to structure this extra-financial data. This taskforce has been working on this issue for several months. It is important to note that the CSRD has a major impact on the Group, as several hundred employees will all be contributing to the extra-financial reporting.

Enam – Sustainable finance, and more broadly sustainable development as a whole, are at the heart of the Group's development strategy: this is what is covered by the 'S' - for Sustainability - in our GTS 2025 plan. As a result, appropriate Data governance has been put in place, and a large number of teams are involved at all levels.