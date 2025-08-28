Trust, transparency and AI: Renaud Dumora's vision for the finance of the future

The financial industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, has long relied on an abundance of data and decision-making processes based on statistical and econometric models. In other words, a favourable terrain for AI, whether for risk analysis, personalisation of offers or the automation of low value-added tasks. BNP Paribas is adopting a determined and disciplined strategic approach. Renaud Dumora notes: “We are just starting out. AI's influence is already evident in the way we code, serve customers, work and communicate, although it is not yet widespread.”

AI and responsiveness

According to Renaud Dumora, one of the reasons for the surge in the use of artificial intelligence is its responsiveness. He provides a use case in the specific area of smartphone insurance: “The telephone has become a vital item for everyone; it's almost an extension of who you are. When an issue occurs, customers expect a quick solution — meaning an almost instant response from their insurer. This is typically a situation where AI can really make a difference.” Thanks to automated diagnostics and recognition of common issues, the response time can be less than five seconds. The efficiency is remarkable. But is this enough to justify AI’s widespread application in various fields of finance? While AI is excellent at handling emergencies, it soon reaches its limits when it comes to decisions with strong patrimonial or emotional impacts, such as retirement planning or investing in a family project.

