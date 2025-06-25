Breaking Barriers: How Tech is revolutionising financial investments advice for individuals

New tools can also translate clients’ preferences into tailored investment strategies that align with their goals and values. Soon, clients will be able to share their situation and needs in their own words, and AI - and especially LLM (Large Language Model) - will help banks match these needs more effectively. By collecting relevant information from various sources, AI-based applications will provide a better understanding of clients' situations, preferences, goals, and projects, enriching discussions with financial advisors. This will enhance decision-making processes and comparison capabilities in a vast world of investment possibilities. AI could foster competition among players faster than any regulation could.

The integration of technology should greatly facilitate access to financial investments for households and make the proposed solutions more relevant. However, this requires citizens' acceptance of these new technologies, which will only be achieved with increased vigilance regarding data security and the risks associated with artificial intelligence models (notably the risk of bias.) - a vigilance already deeply ingrained in European banks and reinforced by regulations such as the AI Act. The role of the human advisor remains central to provide professional insight on a personal and crucial subject for everyone.

