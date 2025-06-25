  • Group

Breaking Barriers: How Tech is revolutionising financial investments advice for individuals

Renaud Dumora
Deputy Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas Head of Investment & Protection Services and Chairman of BNP Paribas Cardif
In view of shifting economic landscapes, the increasing complexity of financial regulations, difficulties for clients to keep up with constant changes: choosing investments tailored to individuals’ situations is no easy task. But technology is changing the game.

6 barriers to overcoming cautious savings habits

The savings habits of European households, particularly in France, are characterised by a preference for safe and liquid investments such as bank deposits and regulated savings accounts. This tendency, influenced by cultural differences, market structures, and fiscal policies, persists despite the erosion of value due to high inflation.

Several barriers appear to contribute to this behaviour: 

  • Lack of financial and investment knowledge, with limited education on these topics in schools 
  • Complex and volatile fiscal and regulatory rules 
  • Difficulty in understanding investment risks 
  • Industries burdened with jargon and acronyms that discourage engagement  
  • Communication with clients is sometimes overly complexified by regulatory obligations 
  • Diversity and complexity of financial products and investment solutions.

Fostering more dynamic investment behaviours through technology 

How can we overcome these barriers and encourage more dynamic investment choices?  

To address these challenges, technology increasingly offers solutions to support and reassure potential investors:  

  • Educational modules in various formats (videos, gamification, podcasts, academic content) to enhance financial literacy. 
  • Simple and continuous interactions on finance and investment topics through online assistants, often powered by AI. 
  • Real-time financial simulations and projections to help understand risks, compare solutions, and form convictions. 
  • Optimal selection of investment solutions tailored to the client's specific needs, taking into account their personal situation and goals, with the support of technology.

New tools can also translate clients’ preferences into tailored investment strategies that align with their goals and values. Soon, clients will be able to share their situation and needs in their own words, and AI - and especially LLM (Large Language Model) - will help banks match these needs more effectively. By collecting relevant information from various sources, AI-based applications will provide a better understanding of clients' situations, preferences, goals, and projects, enriching discussions with financial advisors. This will enhance decision-making processes and comparison capabilities in a vast world of investment possibilities. AI could foster competition among players faster than any regulation could. 

The integration of technology should greatly facilitate access to financial investments for households and make the proposed solutions more relevant. However, this requires citizens' acceptance of these new technologies, which will only be achieved with increased vigilance regarding data security and the risks associated with artificial intelligence models (notably the risk of bias.) - a vigilance already deeply ingrained in European banks and reinforced by regulations such as the AI Act. The role of the human advisor remains central to provide professional insight on a personal and crucial subject for everyone.  

"Tech opens very powerful ways to boost financial education and simplify investment decisions among European retail clients. Let's use it to our advantage!"

