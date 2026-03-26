The Circular Economy at BNP Paribas: Underdog brings circular principles home with reconditioned appliances

This “Circular Economy at BNP Paribas” infographic series highlights concrete examples of circular solutions supported by the Group. In this edition, discover how the circular economy makes the world go round with Underdog, a French impact company that offers reconditioned everyday household appliances to spruce up the home for less!

Making the circular economy and responsible consumption more accessible

Underdog’s mission? To make the circular economy and responsible consumption more accessible, particularly in France. How? By reconditioning used household appliances and offering them a second life in a new home. Founded in Nantes, France in 2022, the impact company Underdog proves that another mode of consumption beyond the linear economy is not only possible, but necessary.