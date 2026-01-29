Engaged! How we support communities among the most affected by climate change, in one figure

2025 campaign of the BNP Paribas endowment fund
In 2025, the campaign focused on the adaptation of vulnerable populations to climate change, in support of CARE and the French Red Cross. As of 31 December, 219,199 euros had been raised thanks to donations from the Bank's customers, Group employees and retirees. After the matching contribution from BNP Paribas—tripling donations made on 2 December (the "Giving Tuesday") and then doubling them until the end of the month—a total of 566,465 euros was allocated to support our partners projects. A very concrete way to help communities that are among the most exposed to climatic hazards, in Thailand, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.
What is the RRF?
For over ten years, the Rescue & Recover Fund (RRF) has been working with partner NGOs to help disadvantaged people or people affected by disasters. Unique in its operating model, it is an integral part of the Group's response to crises, enabling all employees – including retirees – as well as its Commercial Banking customers in France to take action. Thanks to their contribution and the Group's contribution, concrete actions can be carried out in the field during emergency situations or in favor of long-term development projects.