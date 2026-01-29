Engaged! How we support communities among the most affected by climate change, in one figure

In 2025, the campaign focused on the adaptation of vulnerable populations to climate change, in support of CARE and the French Red Cross. As of 31 December, 219,199 euros had been raised thanks to donations from the Bank's customers, Group employees and retirees. After the matching contribution from BNP Paribas—tripling donations made on 2 December (the "Giving Tuesday") and then doubling them until the end of the month—a total of 566,465 euros was allocated to support our partners projects. A very concrete way to help communities that are among the most exposed to climatic hazards, in Thailand, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.