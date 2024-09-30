BNP Paribas partners with Wero for e-commerce payment solutions

A promising first year
Since its launch in 2024, Wero has established itself as the new European digital payment solution in Germany, France and Belgium. The launch of the person-to-person (P2P) service allowed users with a bank account to send and receive money simply and instantly. Wero already boasts more than 43 million registered users and can claim over 100 million transactions to date, for a total amount transferred of over 5 billion euros.
Following a successful launch in Germany in July 2024, Wero was deployed in France and Belgium. In France, the e-wallet has taken over from the Paylib solution, with growing adoption thanks to a seamless and secure experience. In Belgium, the acquisition of Payconiq enabled an efficient transition to Wero.
The initiative will expand in 2026 when two new countries come on stream: Luxembourg, which will start offering Wero in June 2026, and the Netherlands, where the migration process from the iDEAL solution to Wero will begin next year. This geographical expansion will mark a major step in Wero's development, bolstering its presence in Europe.
A payment solution supported by BNP Paribas
The European Payments Initiative (EPI) is supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers, including BNP Paribas, which has been a shareholder since 2020. These organisations have joined forces with the shared aim of providing a unified and integrated digital payment service, known as Wero, to businesses and citizens across Europe.
© Photo: Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial, Personal Banking & Services - BNP Paribas, and Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI.
Conquering a new market
Wero is entering a new strategic phase of its development in Europe. EPI is preparing to extend the e-wallet's use beyond peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, with a rollout on the online and in-store payment market (P2Pro). Its goal is to become a comprehensive solution that can meet the needs of both private individuals and professionals.
Wero's new e-commerce features are set to launch in Germany at the end of 2025, with France and Belgium to follow in 2026. Companies such as Orange, E. Leclerc and Veepee have already signed an agreement with EPI to use Wero. Ultimately, Wero will enable users to make online and in-store payments, as well as pay for subscriptions. Other value-added services, such as Buy Now-Pay Later (instalment payments), integration with retailer loyalty programmes, and expense sharing, are also in the pipeline. All types of transactions, from basic to complex, will soon be available.
BNP Paribas is present in all countries where EPI is deployed. By the end of 2026, 5 entities (French Commercial Banking, BNP Paribas Fortis in Belgium, BGL BNP Paribas in Luxembourg, NiCKEL and Consorsbank) will offer Wero to their individual customers in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.
In terms of e-commerce deployment, BNP Paribas will support merchants in the five countries covered by EPI via AXEPTA BNP Paribas by 2026. The fluidity of the payment process, geographical coverage and value-added services are key elements for merchants to improve their conversion rate and develop their revenue. The addition of a European payment method immediately covering 5 markets will also allow merchants to optimize integration processes.
The acceleration of payment sovereignty in Europe is underway. EPI has reached several major milestones in recent months, including the growing adoption of Wero by private individuals and the signing of a framework agreement with EuroPA. BNP Paribas teams are fully mobilized to support the next chapter that is opening with e-retailers. Thanks to our extensive presence in Europe, we will be able to support them in all the countries where Wero has been implemented.
Key partnerships for the development of the solution
Wero's development continues with the addition of new banking partners, such as Belgian banks Argenta, Bank Van Breda, Beobank, Crelan, Vdk Bank and Revolut. The EPI initiative is currently supported by more than 1,100 members, divided between banks (on the consumer side) and buyers (on the merchant side).
EPI and EuroPA (European Payments Alliance) have entered into a strategic partnership to address the challenge of European sovereignty in payments, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions. This collaboration aims to enable seamless, obstacle-free payments for European citizens across Europe. The initiative is based on a shared desire to develop an interoperable solution that leverages the strengths and capabilities of each partner. Initially, the new partnership with EuroPA will cover 15 European countries, representing more than 382 million people.
A new alliance between EPI and EuroPA
Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial, Personal Banking & Services, discusses the strategic challenges of the partnership between EPI and EuroPA.