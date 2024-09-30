BNP Paribas partners with Wero for e-commerce payment solutions

Since its launch in 2024, Wero has established itself as the new European digital payment solution in Germany, France and Belgium. The launch of the person-to-person (P2P) service allowed users with a bank account to send and receive money simply and instantly. Wero already boasts more than 43 million registered users and can claim over 100 million transactions to date, for a total amount transferred of over 5 billion euros.

Following a successful launch in Germany in July 2024, Wero was deployed in France and Belgium. In France, the e-wallet has taken over from the Paylib solution, with growing adoption thanks to a seamless and secure experience. In Belgium, the acquisition of Payconiq enabled an efficient transition to Wero.

The initiative will expand in 2026 when two new countries come on stream: Luxembourg, which will start offering Wero in June 2026, and the Netherlands, where the migration process from the iDEAL solution to Wero will begin next year. This geographical expansion will mark a major step in Wero's development, bolstering its presence in Europe.