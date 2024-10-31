Wero, a new European instant payment solution

A pan-European solution with great potential

By 2027, Wero aspires to become the go-to digital wallet in Europe. The solution is part of a clear approach: to offer a sovereign and secure payment alternative for European consumers. The solution is based on instant account-to-account transfer technology, allowing its users to send and receive money instantly, simply using a phone number or email address. This person-to-person (P2P) payment service aims to offer a high-performance and accessible European solution, while meeting the growing expectations for speed and security in the payments industry.

This initiative is all the more relevant as instant transfers are growing rapidly. Indeed, according to the Observatory for the Security of Payment Methods, their use grew by 95% between 2022 and 2023, illustrating a strong demand for fast, simple and reliable services.

