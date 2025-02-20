  • Group
  • Recruitment & careers

Unexpected People podcast: Volunteering with the support of BNP Paribas

Published On 20.02.2025

BNP Paribas launches Unexpected People, a podcast showcasing the commitment of the Group's employees. Volunteers for an association or committed to their country, mentors, “Freskers” ... BNP Paribas employees tell us about their journeys, their passions and how they unexpectedly got involved thanks to the support of the Group.

Episode #1 : Getting involved through 1MillionHours2Help

In this first episode, listen to the testimonies of Laurence Iali-Beaucage, Head of Global Trade Solution at CIB Global Banking in Switzerland; and Hélène Ly, Insurance Counsel at BNP Paribas Cardif in France. They share their experiences of solidarity initiatives during their working hours as part of 1MillionHours2Help, an international programme that allows BNP Paribas employees to volunteer their time to a cause they care about.

Inspiring stories to binge on

A few months ago, the #UnexpectedJobs campaign put a new spotlight on the men and women of BNP Paribas from a new angle, describing their key role in supporting our clients and transforming the Group. 

The new #UnexpectedPeople podcast tells you more about the inspiring journeys of our colleagues. This series gives the floor to those who have unexpectedly become involved in the Group's various engagement opportunities.

Listen to the episode on your favourite platform

Listen to the first episode on Youtube

You must accept the "Social media and content sharing cookies" to see this content.


Read more

All news

Keep in touch and receive our newsletter!

Select your topics of interest and frequency of delivery.