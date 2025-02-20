Unexpected People podcast: Volunteering with the support of BNP Paribas

Episode #1 : Getting involved through 1MillionHours2Help
In this first episode, listen to the testimonies of Laurence Iali-Beaucage, Head of Global Trade Solution at CIB Global Banking in Switzerland; and Hélène Ly, Insurance Counsel at BNP Paribas Cardif in France. They share their experiences of solidarity initiatives during their working hours as part of 1MillionHours2Help, an international programme that allows BNP Paribas employees to volunteer their time to a cause they care about.
Inspiring stories to binge on
A few months ago, the #UnexpectedJobs campaign put a new spotlight on the men and women of BNP Paribas from a new angle, describing their key role in supporting our clients and transforming the Group.
The new #UnexpectedPeople podcast tells you more about the inspiring journeys of our colleagues. This series gives the floor to those who have unexpectedly become involved in the Group's various engagement opportunities.