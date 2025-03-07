Nutricosmetics and marine biotech: game-changing women entrepreneurs

Muriel Bardor: Indeed, developing a drug is a long process taking almost 10 years. In the case of our company, we also need to set up the process on an industrial scale, which is also capital-intensive. At the start, in addition to the equity capital provided by our founding partners, we were fortunate enough to obtain a stipend from French Tech Emergence of Bpifrance, which allowed us to hire our first employee. Then, rapidly obtaining the France 2030 label and the DEEPTECH label via Bpifrance opened the door to additional financing. To supplement those funds, we undertook an initial fundraising with healthcare-specialised business angels, banks, and investment funds.



We are now planning to scale up through a new €12 million fundraising to accelerate our development, which will move us up to bioreactor production capacity of 2,000 litres vs. 200 currently. This is all the more necessary as international teams are already on our tail! Meanwhile, we are also exploring commercial opportunities in cosmetics and diagnostics, which are not covered by pharmaceutical regulations and should allow us to generate revenue in the shorter term. We have begun discussions with foreign partners to begin setting up internationally.