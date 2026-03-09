Gender equality: BNP Paribas’s year-round commitment worldwide

Strategic partnerships with committed players

Switzerland: a partnership for equality

BNP Paribas Foundations committed to women

In Switzerland, the Group has set up a partnership with Advance, a Swiss umbrella association comprising over 150 companies, to promote gender equality. Promoting gender diversity is not just a matter of equity; it is also a catalyst for positive transformation within the Group and society as a whole.

The BNP Paribas Foundation has stepped up its commitment by launching a new programme dedicated to women, bringing together BNP Paribas Foundations in five European countries: Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal.

1MillionHours2Help : volunteer initiatives supporting women

BNP Paribas teams worldwide organise volunteer initiatives on a regular basis within 1MillionHours2Help for women, including mentorships, job-coaching, collections for homes for needy women, and other areas.

