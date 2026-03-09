Gender equality: BNP Paribas’s year-round commitment worldwide

An employer committed to gender equalityThe Group also continues its efforts to promote gender diversity in all professions and representation of women at all levels for shared governance:
As of December 31, 2025, across the entire Group*:
- 51% of the Group’s positions were filled by women and 49% by men
- 41% of management positions were held by women
- 47% of new hires were women and 53% men
- 42% of BNP Paribas’ Executive Board seats were occupied by women
*Employees who had joined the Group as of 1 July 2025, with the exception of AXA IM
Discover our initiatives around the world to promote gender equality and inclusion
Gender diversity on governing bodies
- Canada: awarded for gender parity
- Türkiye: TEB Women Leaders Academy
In Turkey, BNP Paribas launched the TEB Women Leaders Academy program in 2023 to support the development of women employees in senior positions. This is a comprehensive six-month initiative that includes leadership training, coaching and mentoring, as well as industry meetings aimed at sharing experiences; and networking. Starting with 19 women leaders in 2023, 75 women attended to the program till today. With participants from both the Bank and Group Companies, the TEB Women Leaders Academy is not just a training program, but a growing ecosystem that prepares and support Women in SMP positions.
Diversity in science and technology
- Asia-Pacific: advancing the “Girls in STEM” programme
In APAC, the “Girls in STEM” (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) programme continues to support diversity in technological fields. This long-standing initiative aims to raise women students’ awareness of STEM fields and lay out a path for them towards IT careers.
Coming soon, worldwide: “Tech is not just for guys!” workshops
We have tested the “Tech is not just for guys!” workshop in France to promote diversity in digital technology. This awareness-raising initiative aims to deconstruct gender stereotypes and challenge prejudices by showcasing female role models. It is intended for a variety of audiences, including in-house colleagues and students from secondary school to university level. It is currently being translated and adapted for launch in various Group countries and entities.
Promoting financial autonomy and combatting economic violence
- Italy: acting to promote financial autonomy for women
In Italy, since 2025, BNL has taken part in the initiative of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) and the Corriere della Sera entitled “Una donna, un lavoro, un conto” (One woman, one job, one account). The programme aims to promote the financial and economic independence of women and raise awareness of how managing their own finances can provide freedom and equal opportunities.
Domestic markets: raising awareness among customer advisors
In 2025, 88% of customer advisors at Commercial and Personal Banking in France (CPBF) had been made aware of economic violence. Today, over 15,300 advisors have received training and support to help them understand and prevent the mechanisms involved, detect weak signals of potential incidents arising during their professional activities, and guide those affected towards possible solutions. This in-house awareness-raising module is now available to colleagues of Group entities in Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Strategic partnerships with committed players
- Switzerland: a partnership for equality
- BNP Paribas Foundations committed to women
The BNP Paribas Foundation has stepped up its commitment by launching a new programme dedicated to women, bringing together BNP Paribas Foundations in five European countries: Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal.
- 1MillionHours2Help : volunteer initiatives supporting women
BNP Paribas teams worldwide organise volunteer initiatives on a regular basis within 1MillionHours2Help for women, including mentorships, job-coaching, collections for homes for needy women, and other areas.
Developing career paths
- JamaisSansElles: to provide a fair picture of women’s expertise
In 2019, BNP Paribas signed an inter-company charter known as #JamaisSansElles. Today, more than 700 active signatories (70% of whom are men) from management bodies of business lines in more than 20 countries have pledged to no longer take part in seminars, roundtables, or panel discussions open to the public or in juries in which at least one woman is not participating. This commitment applies to both in-house and external events. We are proud to be the CAC40 company with the most signatories in France and worldwide.
- The MixCity network: on the ground in 28 countries
Various employee networks are endeavouring to support professional gender equality. The MixCity network is on the ground in 28 countries, with 10,000 members and partners. Among other things, it offers mentoring and coaching programmes.