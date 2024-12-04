Elimination of Violence against Women: the Group reaffirms its commitment with a new BNP Paribas Foundation programme

At the European Union level, the UN estimated the cost of gender-based violence to be €366 billion per year in 2021, with violence against women accounting for 79% of the total. In light of these alarming figures, BNP Paribas is continuing to implement initiatives to prevent, identify and address situations of domestic and intra-family violence, as well as their impact on the workplace.
A solid approach thanks to a global social framework common to all Group employees
At the end of 2024, the Group renewed and extended its global social framework, including a dedicated section on supporting victims of domestic violence. The result of an agreement with the international trade union federation UNI Global Union, this global framework makes concrete, measurable commitments and strengthens the fundamental rights of the Group’s employees. It acknowledges the significant changes occurring in our societal landscape and addresses the challenges currently facing the banking sector and society as a whole.
BNP Paribas has conducted an assessment of the actions taken across its various entities. Throughout the Group, 9 out of 10 employees* can benefit from at least one support measure.
In addition to the support provided by the HR hotline and social support players, this approach to listening and teaching is also promoted by internal employee networks such as MixCity, Ability and BNP Paribas Pride.
*Based on data from the Social Reporting campaign (96% of employees, as of September 30, 2025).
Mobilising and sharing: a stronger collective dynamic
The fight against violence is also won by sharing experiences and forming alliances.
Through the “Gender-based Violence” coalition of the Forum Génération Égalité, BNP Paribas continues to work alongside other companies and international organisations to promote the prevention of violence and support for victims. In addition, as an ambassador member of the OneInThreeWomen network - the first European network of companies committed to combating violence against women - BNP Paribas is working alongside more than 70 companies to take better account of this violence and its impact at work, by providing employers with tools to help them raise awareness among as many people as possible.
Guaranteeing the financial independence of victims and customers
Supporting and accompanying victims also involves offering them financial solutions to help them regain economic control as quickly as possible and enable them to develop their life plans.
The Nickel account is one of the solutions that Group’s partners have singled out in this commitment. Now available in eight European countries, Nickel enables victims to open an account and obtain a credit card quickly, while guaranteeing total confidentiality — an essential feature in emergency situations.
To mark the 60th anniversary of the 13 July 1965 law that granted married women the right to open a bank account without their husband’s permission, BNP Paribas has stepped up its support for women with a new sales drive aimed at female customers and non-customers alike. The campaign aims to meet their day-to-day banking needs and encourage savings through preferential life insurance offers.
In France, BNP Paribas also produced a holiday workbook dedicated to women’s financial autonomy in collaboration with Vives Media. The workbook provided a fun way of learning about the basics of financial literacy.
"As bankers, we need to be able to ensure that the second partner consents. We encourage couples to have their own individual payment methods and for both holders of a joint account to open a personal account."
Maxime Gauthier
Agency Manager
Detecting and supporting victims of economic violence
In 2023, BNP Paribas extended its commitment to tackling economic violence, which can affect customers’ lives and banking rights. Examples include the exclusive management of a joint account, one spouse appropriating the couple’s income, limited access to the account for day-to-day expenses, theft of payment methods, and financial insecurity resulting from loans being taken out without the victim’s knowledge.
Several large-scale public awareness campaigns aimed at the Bank’s customers and retail banking employees at Banque Commercial en France have been launched, supported by our partner association Solidarités Femmes 3919 (FNSF), which runs the 3919 hotline.
To date, over 15,000 retail bankers have undergone training to understand the mechanisms of, and to prevent and detect, potential economic violence in their day-to-day work, as well as to guide people towards possible remedies. This internal awareness-raising module is now available to all employees at Group sites in Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Commitment in the field is going international thanks to the BNP Paribas Foundation
In line with its global commitment, the Group has devoted over €13.1 million to initiatives supporting women in France and around the world since 2020, through sponsorship, donations, and impact investments. For several years, the BNP Paribas Foundation has been working to protect women, promote gender equality and combat all forms of violence. The Foundation also supports the reconstruction and independence of women through work.
In France in particular, it provides significant support to associations that work daily with the most vulnerable women. Together with the Fondation des Femmes, SamuSocial de Paris, Resonantes, FNSF - Solidarité Femmes and ADSF - Agir pour la Santé des Femmes, the Foundation has helped to fund emergency accommodation, care, legal support and initiatives to address menstrual insecurity.
The New Programme of the BNP Paribas Foundation
The BNP Paribas Foundation is announcing a new phase of its commitment, strengthening and internationalising its activities. A new programme dedicated to women will therefore be launched in 2026 and will be structured around two key themes:
- combating violence against women;
- women’s economic emancipation and professional integration.
This programme will see the BNP Paribas Foundations in five European countries — Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal — acting as closely as possible to local needs. The total budget is €1.2 million over three years, including €350,000 from 2026. Each country will support associations working on the programme’s two priorities: in Luxembourg, the BNP Paribas Foundation will continue to support Stand Speak Rise Up, an initiative that combats the use of rape as a weapon of war.
In France, 2026 will also mark the start of a new three-year period of support for "La Maison des Femmes". Founded by gynaecologist and obstetrician Ghada Hatem, the organisation will use this support to continue developing and establishing "Maisons des Femmes" throughout France, particularly on the island of Réunion.
This support will enable the vital work of the Women’s Centres in helping victims of violence to continue, as well as raising awareness among young people to help curb gender-based and sexual violence.
Have been dedicated by the BNP Paribas Foundation in France to the fight against violence against women since the Covid crisis.