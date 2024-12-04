Elimination of Violence against Women: the Group reaffirms its commitment with a new BNP Paribas Foundation programme

A solid approach thanks to a global social framework common to all Group employees

At the end of 2024, the Group renewed and extended its global social framework, including a dedicated section on supporting victims of domestic violence. The result of an agreement with the international trade union federation UNI Global Union, this global framework makes concrete, measurable commitments and strengthens the fundamental rights of the Group’s employees. It acknowledges the significant changes occurring in our societal landscape and addresses the challenges currently facing the banking sector and society as a whole.

BNP Paribas has conducted an assessment of the actions taken across its various entities. Throughout the Group, 9 out of 10 employees* can benefit from at least one support measure.

In addition to the support provided by the HR hotline and social support players, this approach to listening and teaching is also promoted by internal employee networks such as MixCity, Ability and BNP Paribas Pride.

*Based on data from the Social Reporting campaign (96% of employees, as of September 30, 2025).