BNP Paribas is strengthening its global social floor, so find out what’s new!

For the negotiation of this agreement, representatives of the FECEC (European Federation of Credit Establishments and Financial Institutions Managers), the European Committee of the BNP Paribas Group, and the two representative trade unions within the Group in France (CFDT and CFE-CGC) were also present.



It builds on the positive practices observed since this initial signing, and incorporates the new challenges facing the banking sector and society: technological transformations, skill upgrades, new ways of working, development of Care, strengthening of the policy regarding respect for people, considering different parenting situations and support for victims of domestic and intra-family violence, etc.

The agreement therefore provides commitments in 7 main themes. Time for a quick overview: