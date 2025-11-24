Discover BNP Paribas in Portugal

In this episode, find out how the more than 9,000 employees of BNP Paribas in Portugal are contributing to:
- financing the country's economy and meeting the needs of our clients through the Group's 10 business lines in Portugal
- serving BNP Paribas teams locally and worldwide through its 11 centres of expertise.
In 2025, BNP Paribas in Portugal is celebrating its 40th anniversary and launching its Foundation to combat social inequality and continue its commitment to young people.
BNP Paribas in Portugal – key points:
- BNP Paribas has been present in Portugal since 1985, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025.
- More than 9,000 BNP Paribas employees work in Portugal in offices located at two sites: Lisbon and Porto.
- They are the 4th largest employer in the country, offering a strong Employee Value Proposition: a solid and responsible international leader, unlocking your potential in an open and inclusive environment.
- Their teams work in a multicultural environment: 96 different nationalities are represented in Portugal.
- The Group has 10 business lines operating in Portugal: BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking, BNP Paribas Factor, BNP Paribas Cardif, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Arval, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Nickel and Floa.
- The country hosts 11 centres of expertise: Cardif Support, Cash Management, CIB, Compliance, Factor/ITP, Infinity, Group HR, Personal Finance, Procurement & Performance, Risk and Wealth Management.
- In 2025, the country is lauching its BNP Paribas Foundation to fulfil its commitment to socially include vulnerable populations.