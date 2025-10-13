BNP Paribas Fortis European Open: a new tennis sponsorship in Belgium

It’s game on. From 12 to 19 October 2025, the best players on the ATP circuit will meet in Brussels to celebrate this anniversary edition of the tournament, now called the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open. This iconic event for tennis fans, which has already welcomed big names such as Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner, is taking a symbolic step forward by moving to the Belgian capital and joining forces with a new title sponsor. BNP Paribas Fortis views this new title sponsorship as more than just sport; it is part of a global strategy to promote the development of tennis, local roots and commitment.
What are the concrete benefits of this new title sponsorship?
Stephan Kabongo: This new partnership is particularly close to our hearts for several reasons. First of all, it strengthens our position as the number 1 partner of tennis in Belgium, continuing our long-standing commitment alongside BNP Paribas at the international level. Secondly, it allows us to offer new unique experiences to our customers, partners and employees around a major sporting event. Finally, we want to help the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open grow and become an essential feature of our country’s tennis and events calendar.
What role does tennis sponsorship play in BNP Paribas Fortis’ strategy in Belgium?
S. K.: Tennis is one of the three core elements of our sponsorship strategy, alongside culture and cinema. This sport embodies values that align with our organisation, such as respect, excellence and diversity. The entire Marketing & Communications team has worked hard for months on this new title sponsorship, which will enhance our local reputation and reinforce our close relationships with customers in Belgium. This tournament represents our dedication to tennis, but our commitment extends even further.
What are your objectives for tennis sponsorship in Belgium?
S. K.: Our ambition is clear: BNP Paribas Fortis is the partner of tennis in all its dimensions. Promoting Belgian tennis is our mission. As proof, this year we supported 8 other international tournaments, in all categories (Men, Women, Wheelchair and Junior), in Wallonia, Flanders and Brussels. These tournaments are essential because they enable young Belgian players to compete against high-level opponents close to home, thereby helping them to improve. A case in point being Raphaël Collignon, a member of the BNP Paribas Young Talents Team Belgium, who won the Coxyde tournament in 2024. This year, he shone in the Davis Cup and is taking part in the European Open!
In addition, since its creation in 2017, our Tennis Affinity Program has allowed us to offer quality tennis equipment (umpire chairs, benches, parasols, nets, back-court tarpaulins, etc.) to more than 200 clubs. That’s almost 1 in 3 in Belgium. This program serves as a unifying element that highlights our presence in the tennis world.
Finally, we have extended our partnership with the Justine Henin Academy until 2028. Every year, young girls and boys aged 12 to 18 benefit from very high-level sports and educational support.
In other words, our role as a partner of tennis in Belgium will remain steadfast and consistent. The BNP Paribas Fortis European Open complements this ecosystem, becoming its flagship event without overshadowing our strategic positioning. In fact, it strengthens the bank’s position as a trusted partner in sport and in society.
A highly promising anniversary edition
In celebration of its 10th edition, the tournament features an outstanding line-up, highlighted by the eagerly awaited participation of Lorenzo Musetti, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe and the revelation Joao Fonseca, not to mention David Goffin, Zizou Bergs and Raphael Collignon of the BNP Paribas Young Talents Team Belgium (ATP No. 91), who received a wild card for the main draw.
More than 25,000 spectators are expected throughout the week at the Brussels Expo, transformed for the occasion into a temple of tennis. The programme features top-tier matches, family-friendly entertainment, and an upgraded partner village. The BNP Paribas Fortis European Open promises to be an unmissable event in the Belgian sports calendar this autumn.
A new chapter in the history of BNP Paribas and tennis
This new title sponsorship is fully in line with the sponsorship strategy of BNP Paribas, a long-standing and loyal partner of tennis for over 50 years. By becoming the title sponsor of the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open, the bank is pursuing its dual aim of raising its profile on the international stage through major tennis events around the world, while also strengthening its local presence among its customers, employees and partners.
This tournament helps make tennis more accessible, creates new experiences, and connects the sport with the ecosystem supported by the Bank on a daily basis.
Today, BNP Paribas is proud to support more than fifteen able-bodied and wheelchair professional tournaments around the world (including 1 Grand Slam and 3 Masters 1000), confirming its role as a major and loyal partner of this sport, from amateur tennis up to the biggest international competitions.