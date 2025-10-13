BNP Paribas Fortis European Open: a new tennis sponsorship in Belgium

S. K.: Our ambition is clear: BNP Paribas Fortis is the partner of tennis in all its dimensions. Promoting Belgian tennis is our mission. As proof, this year we supported 8 other international tournaments, in all categories (Men, Women, Wheelchair and Junior), in Wallonia, Flanders and Brussels. These tournaments are essential because they enable young Belgian players to compete against high-level opponents close to home, thereby helping them to improve. A case in point being Raphaël Collignon, a member of the BNP Paribas Young Talents Team Belgium, who won the Coxyde tournament in 2024. This year, he shone in the Davis Cup and is taking part in the European Open!

In addition, since its creation in 2017, our Tennis Affinity Program has allowed us to offer quality tennis equipment (umpire chairs, benches, parasols, nets, back-court tarpaulins, etc.) to more than 200 clubs. That’s almost 1 in 3 in Belgium. This program serves as a unifying element that highlights our presence in the tennis world.

Finally, we have extended our partnership with the Justine Henin Academy until 2028. Every year, young girls and boys aged 12 to 18 benefit from very high-level sports and educational support.

In other words, our role as a partner of tennis in Belgium will remain steadfast and consistent. The BNP Paribas Fortis European Open complements this ecosystem, becoming its flagship event without overshadowing our strategic positioning. In fact, it strengthens the bank’s position as a trusted partner in sport and in society.