BNP Paribas backs Mūcho, a new platform that centralizes all employee benefits

Christophe Doré: Mūcho is based on a fair business model. We charge management fees to companies (when transferring funds to the money pots, for example) and collect interchange on payments made with the Mūcho card. Unlike the traditional players in this market, we have chosen not to charge merchants additional commissions. This is a responsible move that preserves merchant margins and allows us to offer the widest acceptance network in the market. The group insurance and employee savings plans that we will soon be offering will also diversify our sources of income.



Who are Mūcho’s competitors?

Christophe Doré: Mūcho doesn’t really have any competitors, as most of the leading players in the sector only address part of the offer with a specific expertise. Mūcho, on the other hand, is a “holistic” employee benefits proposition, consisting of prepaid benefits, private health insurance and soon value sharing.