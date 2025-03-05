AI at BNP Paribas #3: using artificial intelligence to speed up granting of mortgage loans!

For the simplest offers, i.e. around 20% of them, we aim to issue the contractual document for the mortgage offer in digital format directly in the branch. This will further reduce the average time between the customer's decision and the issuance of the offer by about 3 additional days.



The time saved in processing files will allow advisors to support our customers in their purchase, for example, by advising them on energy renovation solutions both to reduce their bills and to increase the value of their property, while reducing CO2 emissions.