2026 César Awards: 60 nominations for films financed by BNP Paribas

2026 César Awards: from financing to the red carpet

From development to production to theatrical release, supporting a film sometimes takes on a special dimension: that of recognition by the profession.

At the 51st César Awards Ceremony, 20 films financed by BNP Paribas are in the running, with a total of 60 nominations. These include: Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle vague” (financed by Cofiloisirs), “L’Attachement” by Carine Tardieu and “Dossier 137” by Dominik Moll (financed by Cinécap), all three nominated for the César for Best Film... Debut films include “La Pampa” by Antoine Chevrollier and “L’Epreuve du feu” by Aurélien Peyre (funded by Cofiloisirs), and “Nino” by Pauline Loquès (funded by Cinécap). As well as films that have already won international awards, such as “Sentimental value” by Joaquim Trier and “The Secret Agent” by Kleber Mendonça Filho (financed by Cofiloisirs).

BNP Paribas has been a loyal partner of the Académie des César for 20 years, supporting the film industry at every stage, from initial concept to prestigious awards ceremonies.