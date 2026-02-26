2026 César Awards: 60 nominations for films financed by BNP Paribas

Behind every film lies financial expertise
Financing a film means believing in a story even before it reaches an audience, transforming an idea into a shared emotion. As Europe’s leading financer and partner of the film industry, BNP Paribas helps to fund nearly one in every two movies produced in France each year. The Group provides key support along the entire cinema value chain, from development to distribution, with its tailor-made financing solutions.
What does BNP Paribas do in practical terms? What expertise is mobilised behind the scenes to help a project get off the ground? Henri de Roquemaurel and Claire-Hélène Massot shed light on the expertise and strategic role of BNP Paribas’ Media business line in serving creative talent.
BNP Paribas and the cinema: 3 key points
- Long-standing commitment: for over a century, BNP Paribas has supported and financed some of cinema's finest stories, putting its banking expertise at the service of producers, distributors and professionals involved in the 7th Art.
- Major player in Europe: on average, several hundred films are supported every year in Europe, making BNP Paribas one of the leading banking partners in the sector. In 2024, the Group participated in the financing of 116 films out of 233 feature films produced un France (excluding documentaries).
- Tailor-made support: production and corporate loans, investments, rights management advices... the Bank is involved at every stage of the film value chain, via its Image & Médias Business Centre and its specialist subsidiaries Cofiloisirs and Cinécapital.
2026 César Awards: from financing to the red carpet
From development to production to theatrical release, supporting a film sometimes takes on a special dimension: that of recognition by the profession.
At the 51st César Awards Ceremony, 20 films financed by BNP Paribas are in the running, with a total of 60 nominations. These include: Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle vague” (financed by Cofiloisirs), “L’Attachement” by Carine Tardieu and “Dossier 137” by Dominik Moll (financed by Cinécap), all three nominated for the César for Best Film... Debut films include “La Pampa” by Antoine Chevrollier and “L’Epreuve du feu” by Aurélien Peyre (funded by Cofiloisirs), and “Nino” by Pauline Loquès (funded by Cinécap). As well as films that have already won international awards, such as “Sentimental value” by Joaquim Trier and “The Secret Agent” by Kleber Mendonça Filho (financed by Cofiloisirs).
BNP Paribas has been a loyal partner of the Académie des César for 20 years, supporting the film industry at every stage, from initial concept to prestigious awards ceremonies.
-
The 2026 César Awards
Spotlight on French film talent
The 51st César Awards Ceremony, one of the most important events in French cinema, is organised by the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma and will take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026 at L’Olympia in Paris. Hosted by Benjamin Lavernhe and chaired by Camille Cottin, it will reward the best of French cinema for the year 2025. The Ceremony celebrates both established and emerging talent in French and international cinema. In particular, comedian Jim Carrey will be honoured with an honorary César.
-
The Daniel Toscan du Plantier Prize
Supporting those who make films
Through its partnership with the Daniel Toscan du Plantier Prize, BNP Paribas honours producers, key players in the sector. At the César & Production's Dinner on 16 February 2026, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier and Carole Scotta (Haut et Court) received awards for their work on the film Dossier 137. Photo: Barbara Letellier, winner of the 2026 Daniel Toscan du Plantier Prize © Anaïs Massé - ENS Louis-Lumière for the Académie des César 2026
-
High School Students’ César Award
Passing on the passion to new generations
Since 2022, BNP Paribas has supported the High School Students’ César Award, reflecting the Group’s desire to bring cinema closer to young audiences. Each year, over 2,000 final-year students vote for their favourite film from the five in competition for the César Award for Best Film. The winning film will be shown at a special screening organised by BNP Paribas in Paris at the Grand Rex on 1 April 2026, attended by the film team.