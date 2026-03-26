BNP Paribas expands its Stock Exchange offering to crypto-asset ETNs

BNP Paribas Commercial Banking in France is expanding its exchange offering to include crypto-asset ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes).
The bank's retail clients in France will now be able to invest in 6 new crypto-asset ETNs, indexed to Bitcoin or Ether.
BNP Paribas' exchange offering already provides access to a wide range of investment products: stocks, bonds, ETFs, SCPIs, and structured products. To meet the interest of certain investors in the crypto-asset market, the bank is expanding its offering to 6 new ETNs that can be accessed through a securities account and in an autonomous manner. These crypto-asset-backed products are now available for subscription under the MIFID2 regulation, which ensures investor protection.
These ETNs are regulated products that offer exposure to the performance of crypto-assets through an indirect investment, without the need for direct purchase or holding of Bitcoin or Ether.
These securities are issued by recognized asset managers, selected by BNP Paribas for their solidity and risk management systems.
The 6 crypto-asset ETNs will be available through a securities account starting from 30th March, 2026, for the bank's individual and entrepreneurial clients, private banking clients, and Hello bank! clients in France. These products will gradually be made available to BNP Paribas Wealth Management clients beyond France.
Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.
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