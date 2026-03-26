BNP Paribas expands its Stock Exchange offering to crypto-asset ETNs

BNP Paribas Commercial Banking in France is expanding its exchange offering to include crypto-asset ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes).

The bank's retail clients in France will now be able to invest in 6 new crypto-asset ETNs, indexed to Bitcoin or Ether.

BNP Paribas' exchange offering already provides access to a wide range of investment products: stocks, bonds, ETFs, SCPIs, and structured products. To meet the interest of certain investors in the crypto-asset market, the bank is expanding its offering to 6 new ETNs that can be accessed through a securities account and in an autonomous manner. These crypto-asset-backed products are now available for subscription under the MIFID2 regulation, which ensures investor protection.

These ETNs are regulated products that offer exposure to the performance of crypto-assets through an indirect investment, without the need for direct purchase or holding of Bitcoin or Ether.

These securities are issued by recognized asset managers, selected by BNP Paribas for their solidity and risk management systems.

The 6 crypto-asset ETNs will be available through a securities account starting from 30th March, 2026, for the bank's individual and entrepreneurial clients, private banking clients, and Hello bank! clients in France. These products will gradually be made available to BNP Paribas Wealth Management clients beyond France.