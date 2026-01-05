BNP Paribas creates a leading European asset manager with a global reach

Following the acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) on the 1st of July 2025, BNP Paribas announces a significant milestone in the integration of its asset management activities.

Completion of main legal mergers and creation of a single asset management entity, owned by BNP Paribas Cardif

On the 31st of December 2025, BNP Paribas asset management activities (AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management (BNPP REIM) and BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM)) merged their main legal entities under a unified structure owned by BNP Paribas Cardif. They now operate under a single brand name – BNP Paribas Asset Management.

This step marks the creation of a single asset management player, combining complementary investment capabilities, global reach and long-standing expertise across all asset classes, the different client segments and geographies.

Creation of a leading European asset manager with a global reach

This merger places BNPP AM among the Top 3 asset managers in Europe with over €1.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) on behalf of institutional, corporate, retail and wealth clients worldwide. Moreover, BNPP AM’s liquid assets platform represents over €1 trillion AUM and its alternatives platform, with more than 30 years of expertise, is the largest in Europe and a global leader with approximately €300 billion AUM.

“The realization of this project in line with our initial roadmap reflects the commitment of all teams, but also the conviction that having a strong asset management platform within our integrated model enhances our capacity to serve, on the one hand, individuals, institutional funds and insurers, and on the other hand, more broadly, our economy. Our unified asset management platform will notably deliver strong expertise in long term savings, addressing one of Europe’s most significant challenges” declared Renaud Dumora, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, in charge of Investment & Protection Services (IPS) and Chairman of BNP Paribas Cardif's Board.