Art Paris 2026: Sara Ouhaddou, Winner of the BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize - « A focus on the French Scene »

For its third edition, the BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize – A Focus on the French Scene, endowed with €40,000, was awarded to Sara Ouhaddou, represented by Galerie Polaris, during the opening of Art Paris on April 8, 2026, in the presence of the jury members.

The BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize – A Focus on the French Scene recognizes the career of a living artist from the French art scene. Through this award, BNP Paribas Banque Privée supports an artist’s career while also highlighting the work of their gallery in promoting their practice and expanding its reach.

The winner of this third edition was selected from 16 nominees drawn from the selection of the 2026 guest curator, Loïc Le Gall, Director of Passerelle, Centre for Contemporary Art in Brest, as part of his thematic focus Babel – Art and Language in France. According to guest curator Loïc Le Gall, Sara Ouhaddou, a French Moroccan artist born in 1986, explores language as a system of signs embedded within cultural, social, and political histories often situated at the margins of dominant narratives. Through ceramics, sculpture, installation, and drawing, the artist examines how forms, motifs, and gestures circulate across culture – transforming, transmitting, or disappearing over time.

The winner was selected during the opening of Art Paris 2026 by a prestigious jury composed of figures from the art and cultural world, united in their commitment to supporting French artistic creation:

Fabrice Bagne, Head of BNP Paribas Banque Privée ; Valérie Duponchelle, journalist and art critic ; Loïc Le Gall, guest curator of Art Paris 2026 and Director of Passerelle, Brest ; Christine Macel, Chief Curator ; Vera Michalski, President of Libella Publishing Group and the Jan Michalski Foundation ; Alfred Pacquement, independant curator ; Guillaume Piens, Fair Director of Art Paris ; Floriane de Saint-Pierre, President of the Friends of the Centre Pompidou.

« We are delighted to once again support Art Paris this year, and particularly the French scene, through the BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize. Art must remain a privileged space at the heart of society, as it is for our clients and partners. We are therefore naturally committed to supporting French artistic creation. The jury and I are pleased to highlight Sara Ouhaddou, this year’s laureate, for her remarkable works, inspired by a vibrant multicultural palette. We wish her every success.» Fabrice Bagne, Head of BNP Paribas Banque Privée

« I am first and foremost delighted to observe the growing prominence of the BNP Paribas Banque Privée Prize – A Focus on the French Scene within the French prize landscape in just three years. It serves a real purpose in showcasing artists from the French scene and has become a genuine career accelerator following Nathalie du Pasquier in 2024 and Thomas Lévy-Lasne in 2025, the jury unanimously awarded the prize to Sara Ouhaddou. The jury wished to highlight both an original practice that integrates traditional craftsmanship into visual works incorporating language as abstract symbols, and the artist’s commitment as a driver of economic, social, and cultural change through the dialogues she builds with artisans around the world, particularly in Morocco. » Guillaume Piens, Fair Director of Art Paris

About de Sara Ouhaddou

Sara Ouhaddou, a Franco-Moroccan artist born in 1986, is an emerging figure in the contemporary art scene. Her work examines language as a system of signs embedded in cultural, social, and political histories. Exhibited in numerous museums and international institutions, her pieces highlight the complexities of how signs and symbols circulate between communities.