“The cloud enables continuous innovation and flexibility, while guaranteeing data security.”

“Essential to the digital transformation of businesses, cloud[1] technologies are accelerating growth across all sectors. Companies seek to draw on their full potential while ensuring a secure environment. This balance, which is as essential as it is demanding, cannot be achieved through the implementation of a single response, but must be based on a combination of different types of clouds, whether public – shared among several companies – or private – dedicated to a single company. This architecture can be adapted as a multi-cloud or a hybrid cloud. The former involves deploying several clouds of the same type independently. A hybrid cloud involves the deployment of different types of interconnected clouds. Choosing the optimum solution for each specific need, companies can make the most of the cloud in terms of flexibility and continuous innovation, while complying with strict data security and confidentiality requirements.

[1] The cloud is the practice of using remote computer servers, hosted in data centres connected to the internet to store, manage and process data, rather than a local server or personal computer.

Combining operational performance with data security

At Oracle, we are highly committed to the issue of data sovereignty. We always place innovation in the framework of regulations. This rigorous approach is inherited from our group’s history and unique culture. We are not a newcomer to tech. Still led by its founder, Larry Ellison, who is the Chairman and also the Chief Technology Officer, Oracle will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2027.