“Reversing the tide is vital because biodiversity is the foundation and future of our civilisation.”

At NatureMetrics, we believe we can collectively turn the tide. To do so, organisations need access to biodiversity data that is both comprehensive and practical – turning nature’s complexity into clear, actionable intelligence. Our solution is based on environmental DNA (eDNA) technology. In practice, we analyse the tiny traces left in the water, soil and air by living organisms. Carrying out this analysis is imperative because the invisible part of biodiversity is vital to the functioning of our ecosystems.

This data feeds into a digital platform that combines ease of use and cost control. Companies and organisations can thus measure and manage their impacts on nature, based on reliable data, in order to implement corrective actions and monitor their effectiveness over time.