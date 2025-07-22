Nature Tech: Financing Concrete Solutions to Tackle Nature Loss and Restore Biodiversity

Following the first article of our two-part Nature Tech series where we introduced the concept of Nature Tech and its relevant technologies (AI, drones, bioengineering, etc.), now we’ll give insights into this emerging market and share concrete examples of innovative Nature Tech solutions supported by the Group that are revolutionising how we approach the protection, restoration and sustainable management of biodiversity.

The Nature Tech market is rapidly expanding in Europe and beyond

The global Nature Tech market has the potential to triple between 2022 and 2030, with estimated growth to reach US$6 billion by 2030 compared to approximately US$2 billion in 2022 (Trellis Group). In fact, approximately US$878 million was dedicated to Nature Tech financing in 2023, representing a 51% increase compared to the previous semester (Maddyness).

Looking specifically at the European Nature Tech market, approximately €650 million in venture capital was dedicated to Nature Tech in Europe in 2023 (Dealroom), with the United Kingdom (35%), France (20%) and Germany (15%) leading the way in terms of European investment in the sector (Astanor Ventures).