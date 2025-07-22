Nature Tech: Financing Concrete Solutions to Tackle Nature Loss and Restore Biodiversity

Following the first article of our two-part Nature Tech series where we introduced the concept of Nature Tech and its relevant technologies (AI, drones, bioengineering, etc.), now we’ll give insights into this emerging market and share concrete examples of innovative Nature Tech solutions supported by the Group that are revolutionising how we approach the protection, restoration and sustainable management of biodiversity.
The Nature Tech market is rapidly expanding in Europe and beyond
The global Nature Tech market has the potential to triple between 2022 and 2030, with estimated growth to reach US$6 billion by 2030 compared to approximately US$2 billion in 2022 (Trellis Group). In fact, approximately US$878 million was dedicated to Nature Tech financing in 2023, representing a 51% increase compared to the previous semester (Maddyness).
Looking specifically at the European Nature Tech market, approximately €650 million in venture capital was dedicated to Nature Tech in Europe in 2023 (Dealroom), with the United Kingdom (35%), France (20%) and Germany (15%) leading the way in terms of European investment in the sector (Astanor Ventures).
"This interest for 'nature-smart' solutions illustrates the importance of nature as an asset to strengthen and secure business resilience and long-term value generation. The majority of economic sectors rely not only on a secure water supply, but also fertile soil, natural crop pollination, and the mitigation of climate-related physical risk enabled by natural ecosystems. These elements are fundamental to the effective and sustainable operation of most value chains.”
Estimated growth of the Nature Tech market by 2030.
BNP Paribas’ commitment to protecting biodiversity: Key figures
in funding for businesses contributing to the protection of terrestrial and marine biodiversity at the end of 2024.
in funding for the maritime ecological transition at the end of 2024.
dedicated to natural capital as part of the Group’s €200m impact investment envelope.
Designed for and inspired by nature: Examples of Nature Tech solutions supported by BNP Paribas
To help protect biodiversity globally, BNP Paribas is committed to investing in and supporting innovative Nature Tech startups and solutions designed for and inspired by nature. From regenerative agriculture to satellite imaging and sustainable blue finance, here are three key examples showing the diversity of solutions presented in our recent “Nature Tech and Biodiversity” study:
Kayrros: Using AI and satellite imaging to track methane emissions globally in near real time
In March 2024, BNP Paribas and the global environmental intelligence firm Kayrros announced a landmark R&D partnership to help accelerate methane abatement from the oil and gas industry. Kayrros uses artificial intelligence (AI) and geoanalytics technology to process data from satellite imagery and provide insights that help companies, investors and regulators reduce GHG emissions, protect people and assets from extreme weather events and accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy. More specifically, Kayrros has developed the first global platform to track major sources of methane emissions globally in near real time with high scientific accuracy by using AI and satellite imaging from the European Space Agency and NASA.
Klim: Driving the global transition to regenerative agriculture
Klim is a Berlin-based startup whose mission is to is to accelerate the transition of the food and agricultural industry towards regenerative agriculture. Agriculture currently contributes to approximately 20% of man-made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually, while degrading soil health, disrupting ecosystems, and threatening global food security.
Today, more than 4,000 farmers are using Klim’s digital platform to cultivate over 800,000 hectares of land through regenerative practices that can enable farmers to restore soil health, improve farm resilience and biodiversity, capture carbon, and reduce farm emissions. Furthermore, in November 2024, Klim secured US$22 million in Series A funding – a funding round led by BNP Paribas’ impact investing teams – to drive the global transition to regenerative agriculture.
“Regenerative agriculture directly improves biodiversity,” explains Robert Gerlach, Klim CEO and Co-founder. “Our goal is to convert 20 million hectares of farmland to regenerative practices by 2030 in order to accelerate the transformation of the food and agricultural sector.”
Blue Finance: The first impact loan facility for coral reef conservation
At the end of 2024, the NGO Blue Alliance Marine Protected Areas and BNP Paribas launched Blue Finance, a targeted US$35 million impact loan facility designed to provide up-front and early-stage impact financing to reef-positive businesses (RPBs) that strengthen the Blue Economy within Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). The facility will first be active in Indonesia, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Cabo Verde to support the regeneration of 1.8 million hectares of coral reef ecosystems in 115 MPAs, and to directly improve the livelihoods and food security of 110,000 local community members. Through the Group’s impact investing envelope, BNP Paribas is the first investor in the facility, with an initial funding of US$2.4 million. The objective is to welcome other investors and reach a first funding stage of US$10 million.
Additionally, the Group supports other Nature Tech companies, including:
- Le Printemps des Terres helps French farmers change their practices towards more regenerative agriculture to restore agricultural land, wetlands and forests in poor condition.
- NatureMetrics, whose digital platform harnesses environmental DNA (eDNA) technology to measure and monitor biodiversity to enable companies to manage their impacts on nature on a large scale.
From land to sea, BNP Paribas continues to invest in and support Nature Tech solutions to restore biodiversity and help protect the world we live in. As the Nature Tech market rapidly expands with the emergence of technology like AI to quickly, effectively and accurately tackle biodiversity crises, it is worth noting that this technology must also be used with caution to ensure its potential negative environmental impacts do not outweigh its benefits in the protection and restoration of nature.
Convinced that Nature Tech is a transitional tool to be developed, BNP Paribas aims to facilitate innovation and a sustainable transition… With a market exceeding $2 billion in 2024, Nature Tech is a real lever for change that is rapidly expanding. In 2021, the Group established an investment fund of €55 million for its own account, exclusively dedicated to the protection and restoration of natural capital.
