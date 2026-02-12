CEOs’ Point of View #2: interview with Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets

How do you lead Global Capital Markets activities at BNP Paribas?
Watch the second episode of "CEOs' Point of View'' below. And stay tuned for more inspiring portraits of BNP Paribas business leaders coming soon!
Summary
- 01:41 to 02:32 - Role of Renaud-Franck Falce at BNP Paribas
- 02:33 to 04:23 - Renaud-Franck Falce's career path and choices
- 04:24 to 08:26 - The businesses within Global Capital Markets
- 08:27 to 09:46 - How Global Capital Markets contributes to 'origination and distribution
- 09:47 to 12:12 - Scaling up longstanding clients such as Electronic Arts
- 12:13 to 15:34 - 'L'inspection Générale', an intensive immersion in the Bank
- 15:35 to 18:35 - AI: how it helps and related challenges
- 18:36 to 19:55 - Critical thinking and the integrated, or "One Bank" approach
- 19:56 to 22:08 - Advice to the 20-year-old Renaud-Franck?
Who is Jokariz ?
Jokariz, whose real name is Marc Lesage-Moretti - is a French entrepreneur and content creator, particularly active on YouTube. He launched his business after eight years in finance (including seven at Goldman Sachs). He is also president and co-founder of the Paris Creator Week. His favourite topics: demystifying finance professions (and other prestigious or so-called “dream” careers), career guidance and success, entrepreneurship and the Creator Economy.
