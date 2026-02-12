CEOs’ Point of View #2: interview with Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets

In the "CEOs' Point of view" series launched by BNP Paribas, content creator Jokariz interviews the Group's key business leaders. These leaders of teams with several thousand employees, support thousands, if not millions, of clients around the world on a daily basis. In this second episode, Jokariz meets Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets. Together, they explore how BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets' teams work in unison for and with clients, as well as the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, Renaud-Franck Falce's vision of leadership, and what motivates him on a daily basis. Dive deeply into the world of BNP Paribas and discover the secrets of its activities.