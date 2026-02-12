  • Group

CEOs’ Point of View #2: interview with Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets

Published On 2026-02-12 - Updated On 2025-11-20

In the "CEOs' Point of view" series launched by BNP Paribas, content creator Jokariz interviews the Group's key business leaders. These leaders of teams with several thousand employees, support thousands, if not millions, of clients around the world on a daily basis. In this second episode, Jokariz meets Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets. Together, they explore how BNP Paribas Global Capital Markets' teams work in unison for and with clients, as well as the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, Renaud-Franck Falce's vision of leadership, and what motivates him on a daily basis. Dive deeply into the world of BNP Paribas and discover the secrets of its activities.

How do you lead Global Capital Markets activities at BNP Paribas?

Watch the second episode of "CEOs' Point of View'' below. And stay tuned for more inspiring portraits of BNP Paribas business leaders coming soon!

CEOs’ Point of view #2: Renaud-Franck Falce, Head of Global Capital Markets

Transcript

Summary

  • 01:41 to 02:32 - Role of Renaud-Franck Falce at BNP Paribas
  • 02:33 to 04:23 - Renaud-Franck Falce's career path and choices
  • 04:24 to 08:26 - The businesses within Global Capital Markets
  • 08:27 to 09:46 - How Global Capital Markets  contributes to 'origination and distribution
  • 09:47 to 12:12 - Scaling up longstanding clients such as Electronic Arts 
  • 12:13 to 15:34 - 'L'inspection Générale', an intensive immersion in the Bank
  • 15:35 to 18:35 - AI: how it helps and related challenges
  • 18:36 to 19:55 - Critical thinking and the integrated, or "One Bank" approach
  • 19:56 to 22:08 - Advice to the 20-year-old Renaud-Franck?

Who is Jokariz ? 

Jokariz, whose real name is Marc Lesage-Moretti - is a French entrepreneur and content creator, particularly active on YouTube. He launched his business after eight years in finance (including seven at Goldman Sachs). He is also president and co-founder of the Paris Creator Week. His favourite topics: demystifying finance professions (and other prestigious or so-called “dream” careers), career guidance and success, entrepreneurship and the Creator Economy.

