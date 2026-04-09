BNP Paribas has been accelerating its support to the defence sector in 2025, with an additional €6.5 billion in investments and €2 billion in financing

BNP Paribas’s investments in the defence sector: key points as of end of 2025

By the end of 2025, BNP Paribas had raised EUR 9 billion in assets in the European defence and sovereignty sector, to reach EUR 11.5 billion including AXA Investment Managers.

These heavy inflows were primarily driven by:

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched three new products: the "BNP Paribas Easy Bloomberg Europe Defense" ETF, an innovative ETF that replicates the performance of listed European defence companies; the "Athena Prestige Europe Aerospace & Defense" mutual fund; and the "BNP Paribas Europe Strategic Autonomy" European thematic equity fund, designed to leverage the evolving geopolitical landscape and Europe’s increasing emphasis on security, resilience, and self-sufficiency.

BNP Paribas Cardif has expanded investments, particularly through its Emergence SICAV defence fund and with strategic equity investment funds (fonds stratégiques de participations), in which several insurance companies invest in assets that are strategic to France, such as the assets of the ADIT group.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has revised and expanded offering to include structured products and its launch of a management mandate dedicated to European sovereignty, as well as an allocation within the same strategy under its MyMand@te solution.

BNP Paribas Développement, the BNP Paribas subsidiary that invests the Group’s own capital to support the growth of high-potential SMEs, mid-cap companies, and startups, has continued its investments in French defence sector companies. As of 31 December 2025, these direct investments in defence and security industry (BITD) players amounted to a total commitment of EUR 177 million. These investments contribute to fostering innovation and growth, particularly in technological defence, cybersecurity, AI, and critical equipment.

BNP Paribas Commercial and Personal Banking in France (CPBF) plans to launch a management mandate dedicated to European sovereignty. It will be offered as part of a separately managed account.



These amounts are primarily directed towards European industry: 70% of financing and 80% of investments.

