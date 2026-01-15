BNP Paribas certified « Top Employer Europe » in 2026

(GDLRV): This certification evaluates the quality of HR practices in companies, and clearly stands out for its high level of excellence. It is a very comprehensive audit of 250 questions across 19 topics. The process takes about three months and includes five detailed interviews with an auditor.

This requires a significant amount of work from our teams, especially since each HR practice must be documented, justified and proven. What is interesting, but also challenging, is that the questions evolve every year to always match the latest HR trends.